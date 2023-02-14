DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a joint statement from the Dalhart Police Department and the Dalhart Independent School District, officials released more information on the recent death of a Dalhart High School student after a gun was discharged on campus.

Officials confirmed that 15-year-old Preston Ralston died Monday after a gun was discharged in the parking lot of the Dalhart High School campus. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Ralston died after a gun was discharged in a vehicle after he was picked up from the school Monday.

Officials stressed that specifics of the incident are “being withheld at this time due to an ongoing investigation.” They went on to say in the statement that law enforcement will not answer “specific questions until a thorough investigation has been completed.”

“At this time, we stress the need for prayers for our community. Hug your loved ones and cherish your time with them,” the release said. “The community and School District have experienced counselors available to talk with anyone who is in need. The Region 16 Educational Service Center crisis team and the Dalhart Ministerial Alliance team are at the high school to assist any student or faculty member that may need to talk to someone. The District will continue to monitor and meet our student needs for the remainder of the week and thereafter as needed.”

In a statement from Ralston’s family included in the release, they said:

We want everyone to know this was an accident. We want those involved to know, that we know this was an accident Ralston’s Family