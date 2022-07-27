AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds invited community members to participate in a public meeting on the future of the venue, scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Officials described that the meeting, set to be the third on the topic, will focus around the Tri-State Fairgrounds master plan under development by the venue, the City of Amarillo, Potter County, Amarillo Independent School District, and the Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District. The overall goal is to improve the venue while working to connect surrounding neighborhoods.

The meeting is expected to include information on the project as well as the opportunity to gather feedback from the public. Officials said that the meeting “will elaborate on master plan concept options through a presentation and provide a time for questions and comments.”

Those wishing to join the online meeting can do so using this Zoom link. Otherwise, further links and dial-in information for the meeting can be found here.

The first of the Tri-State Fairgrounds public meetings was held in January, and the second was held in March. All of the meetings have followed in the wake of the City of Amarillo’s initial January announcement of the master plan.