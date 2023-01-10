AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An increased reward has been offered by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers for information related to a Randall County shooting that occurred in May 2022, in which a 15-year-old was injured.

According to officials, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two Road at around 1 a.m. on May 22, 2022. One teenager was found with gunshot wounds, and multiple bullet holes were found in the home.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the grandmother of the injured teen said that he was at a birthday party when the shooting took place. He was hospitalized in Lubbock and, later, entered physical therapy treatments as he worked to regain mobility below his waist.

Anyone with information related to the case was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. Officials noted that a tip leading to an arrest could earn a reward up to $2,000.