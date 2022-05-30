Update (12:02 p.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding a structure fire in the 500 block of Louisiana Monday morning.

According to officials with the department, firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire at a house in the 500 block of Louisiana around 10:54 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, firefighters found an attached garage burning. Officials on scene also found active fire in the house.

Officials had the fire under control by 11:09 a.m., with six units on scene. Officials said there were no injuries in the incident.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by MyHighPlains.com staff at the scene, as well as by police, multiple roads in northwest Amarillo near San Jacinto Christian Academy were blocked Monday morning due to a fire response.

Noted by MyHighPlains.com staff and police, SW 4th, 5th, and 6th Avenue at Louisiana were blocked to traffic Monday morning as officials worked to respond to a fire. Further, 5th Avenue was also blocked at Virginia.

According to MyHighPlains.com staff, fire trucks and an ambulance were at the scene of the fire, which appeared to be impacting a home. Further, Xcel Energy appeared to be at the scene.





via MyHighPlains.com staff

Drivers should consider alternate routes through the area of 5th Avenue, 6th Avenue, and Louisiana, and otherwise be aware of possible road closures and first responders on or near the roadway.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.