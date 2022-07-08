AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from both the prosecution, along with Erfan Salmanzadeh’s legal team, requested that August’s trial be moved to the end of 2022 because of the complexity of the ongoing case, according to documents filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Salmanzadeh was initially indicted in August 2021 after an explosion occurred in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive. In July 2021, first responders responded to a reported explosion in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive, leading to a number of homes being evacuated. At a house in the block, officials found numerous explosive materials, as well as an improvised explosive device, which officials allege is linked to Salmanzadeh.

Salmanzadeh is being charged in Amarillo with three counts of “Making and Possessing an Unregistered Destructive Device” along with one count of “Use and Attempted Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction.” According to previous reports, Salmanzadeh has pled not guilty to these charges.

According to documents filed Wednesday in Amarillo Federal Court, both the prosecution and Salmanzadeh’s legal team filed a joint motion asking the court for a continuance of the trial, originally set for Aug. 9, an order resetting the case for trial “on or after Dec. 5, 2022” and a declaration which states that the case is “complex.”

In the documents, officials said the investigation involved “a wide range” of techniques including interviews as well as the review of electronic devices, social media accounts, emails and other documents.

“Due to the length of the investigation and the materials obtained, the discovery in this case is voluminous,” the documents read. “Currently, the discovery comprises over six terabytes of information, several items of which contain data from multiple electronic devices.”

Officials said that the discovery will be provided to Salmanzadeh’s legal team by July 12. However, they expect it will take the team “a substantial amount of time” to review that discovery as well as potentially conduct their own investigation into some matters.

In the documents, officials said that because of the “nature of the allegations, the volume of the discovery and the timespan covered by the indictment,” it is “unreasonable to expect adequate preparation” for pretrial proceedings or for the trial initially set for August.

As of Friday, Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, the judge in Amarillo Federal Court, had not responded to the joint motion declaring the litigation complex and moving the trial to December.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates