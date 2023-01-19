POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office asked the community for information on 37-year-old Montana Braumback, who officials said is wanted for three counts of “Sexual Assault of a Child.”
Braumback was described by officials as a man standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair.
Officials asked anyone with information on Braumback’s location to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. An anonymous tip leading to Braumback’s arrest, said officials, could earn a reward of $300.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
