Officials: Amarillo patient diagnosed with ‘severe respiratory condition of unknown origin’ tests negative for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the City of Amarillo, the patient in Amarillo who was diagnosed with a severe respiratory condition of an unknown origin has tested negative for COVID-19.

The patient was transferred to Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) from the Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District (DHCHD).

DHCHD said three samples were tested for extra precaution, all of them coming back negative.

NWTHS told us yesterday that as directed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), COVID-19 was being considered along with multiple other potential causes of the respiratory condition.

Yesterday, DHCHD said, “There are many reasons for acute respiratory distress and this new coronavirus is only one, and . . . highly improbable at that.”

“In the next few weeks we will need to be watching our behaviors to prevent infection spread. Good practices include regular hand washing for 20 seconds, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness,” said DHCHD Trauma Director, Dr. Jonathan Pesco.

Health officials said this is the best practice for preventing any illness. They said it is also important to stay home if you are sick and avoid touching your face, mouth, nose, and ears.

