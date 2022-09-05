AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to Sgt. Carla Burr, officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of SE 11th.
Burr stated that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SE 11th Ave. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound in his leg.
The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries
The investigation is ongoing
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
