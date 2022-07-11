Update: 2:10 p.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released further information on the wreck that injured an officer in the area of McMasters Street and SW 3rd Avenue.

According to the police department, the officer involved was taken to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries. However, officers are still searching for the car that was involved.

The police department described the suspect vehicle as a “small black car” that left northbound on McMasters from the scene. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

As of 2:15 p.m., police had set up a perimeter between SW 3rd and 4th on McMasters. Drivers should consider alternate routes through the area and be aware of emergency responders on or near the roadway.



via the Amarillo Police Department

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, an officer was hit by a car on Monday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop in the area of 3rd and McMasters.

The police department described that a motorcycle officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of McMasters and 3rd on Monday. The vehicle backed into the officer and pushed him back around 20 feet, according to officials, before leaving northbound from the scene.

MyHighPlains.com staff near the scene reported that traffic in the area was still moving. However, drivers should be cautious of emergency responders possibly on or near the roadway.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.