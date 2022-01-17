Officer: Curry County inmate charged with possessing ‘deadly weapon’

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – New Mexico inmate Johnny R. Vigil, 28, was charged with, “possession of deadly weapon or explosive by prisoner,” according to court documents filed on Jan. 11, after officers said he was found with a sharpened metal object.

In the complaint against Vigil, officials with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office and Curry County Adult Detention Center (CCADC) described that he was “removed from his secured holding cell” for a meeting with his attorney on Jan. 10. However, during the full-body X-Ray that was required before Vigil’s unsupervised attorney visit, officials said that the scan showed “a large black item” on his person.

After being questioned by a detention center official about the object, the documents said that Vigil revealed a “black sharpened metal object from the inside of his CCADC detainee uniform.” Officials described it as a black piece of metal that had been filed down to a point and tied at the unsharpened end with a cut towel.

“Due to my training and experience,” said a Curry County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the complaint, “I recognized this to be an improvised stabbing device made out of metal.”