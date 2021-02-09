Officer Aaron Daugherty was arrested and placed on administrative leave following charges of Federal Transportation of Child Pornography

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Perryton Police Department reports that Officer Aaron Daugherty was arrested and charged with Federal Transportation of Child Pornography.

According to the Perryton Police Department, the arrest stems from a joint investigation involving Texas Rangers and FBI agents from Amarillo.

Perryton Police said Daugherty has been employed with the Perryton Police Department for just less than three years and was immediately placed on administrative leave with the City of Perryton, according to Police Chief Michael Smith.