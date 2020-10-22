Office of the Governor, DSHS provide nearly 3 million flu vaccines for Texas children and adults

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas’ response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services has secured 2.8 million doses of flu vaccine for the Texas Vaccines for Children Program and the new Adult Influenza Vaccine Initiative.

According to the Governor’s office, these programs are intended to enhance flu vaccination coverage as part of the COVID-19 response by decreasing the number of illnesses, hospitalizations, and fatalities due to influenza and allow health providers to focus health care resources to treating COVID-19.

The new program will make vaccines available to people in certain groups:

Health care employees, first responders, and other critical front-line workers

Staff and patients in long-term care facilities

People with underlying health conditions

People in racial and ethnic groups disproportionately affected by COVID-19

Uninsured and underinsured adults

“The flu vaccine is an effective way to prevent the spread of influenza, and expanding access to this vaccine is especially important this year so that our healthcare systems can focus on treating COVID-19 patients,” said Governor Abbott.

Abbott continues, “The Texas Vaccines For Children Program and the Adult Influenza Vaccine Initiative will provide these effective, voluntary vaccines to Texans across the state and help us protect the health and safety of our communities. I urge every Texan to go get a flu shot to protect themselves and their loved ones from the spread of influenza.”

Children who are uninsured, underinsured, or qualify for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program are eligible to get vaccines from more than 3,000 Texas Vaccines for Children providers across the state.

Parents can search for providers in their area here.

Prospective participants in the Adult Influenza Vaccine Initiative, including pharmacies, first responder organizations, and long-term care facilities can learn about enrollment here.

More information on the flu and vaccination locations can be found at TexasFlu.org

