AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that an off-duty officer was injured after intervening in a domestic incident.
According to APD, officers were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of South Arthur St on an assault. Police said an off-duty officer at the restaurant saw what he said was a domestic incident and identified himself before intervening.
Police said while the off-duty officer was attempting to detain the suspect, the officer was hit by their car. The officer was able to stop and detain the suspect until on-duty officers arrived.
The suspect was arrested for “Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant” and the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries.
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating the incident.
