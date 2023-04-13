AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that an off-duty officer was injured after intervening in a domestic incident.

According to APD, officers were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of South Arthur St on an assault. Police said an off-duty officer at the restaurant saw what he said was a domestic incident and identified himself before intervening.

Police said while the off-duty officer was attempting to detain the suspect, the officer was hit by their car. The officer was able to stop and detain the suspect until on-duty officers arrived.

The suspect was arrested for “Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant” and the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating the incident.