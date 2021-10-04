October in the Supreme Court: What’s happening? Why should I care?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The US Supreme Court began what is expected to be a historic term Monday morning, with in-person arguments scheduled after over 18 months of strictly virtual meetings. The agenda is set to impact every person in the nation, with new justices taking up issues such as abortion, guns, and religion.
The court is expected to remain closed to the public, with only lawyers involved in the cases and regular reporters on-hand, and masking guidelines in place. However, the public will be able to listen to live streams of the arguments.
What is happening, and when? More importantly, how could these cases impact life on the High Plains?
Here is a week-by-week look for October in the Supreme Court:
Oct. 4 – Oct. 8:
- Monday, Oct. 4
- Mississippi v. Tennessee – The states of Mississippi and Tennessee have gone to court in a disagreement over water in an underground aquifer that sits beneath parts of both states. Stretching back to 2005, the conflict started with Mississippi claiming that Tennessee was pumping water from the Mississippi portion of the aquifer. Tennessee said the aquifer is an interstate resource that should be shared fairly. The court is expected to decide whether or not Mississippi has sole authority over the groundwater and sandstone naturally stored in its borders, and whether Tennessee owes the fellow state money for damages.
- Why does it matter to Amarillo? The Texas Panhandle has an interstate water source of its own, with the Ogallala aquifer standing as a supplying resource to eight states. However, with the water drying out and farmers working hard to protect what’s left, disputes about which state gets what amount from the aquifer are a possibility in the future. How the court views Mississippi v. Tennessee’s argument could influence how any future conflicts over similar aquifers are settled.
- Wooden v. United States – While Tennessee investigators were searching for a fugitive in 2015, one of which was not in uniform, came to William Wooden’s home. Incidentally an officer found Wooden, a convicted felon, to own multiple firearms – illegal under the Armed Career Criminal Act because Wooden had more than three prior convictions. Wooden argued that his burglary convictions from 1997 should not count as more than one crime, because the burglaries were from ‘a single occasion’, which would put Wooden’s total felony convictions down to three. The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether offenses committed as part of a single spree, one after another, count as separate crimes or different aspects of a single crime.
- Why does this matter to Amarillo? Recently, Amarillo saw a string of drive-by shootings on Labor Day for which a suspect was arrested on Oct. 1. The Amarillo Police Department responded to six shootings within 24 hours, and officers are currently working to find out whether or not the suspect in custody was responsible for any, or all, of them. If the suspect is tried in court for these Labor Day shootings, Wooden v. United States may impact how many crimes for which he is tried.
- Tuesday, Oct. 5
- Brown v. Davenport – In 2008, Ervine Davenport was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury after being shackled at his feet, waist, and hands throughout the trial. Because of the shackling, Davenport argued that the prosecution did not show that the shackles didn’t cause an undue influence the jury’s decision. The court is expected to decide the standard needed in order to grant federal habeas corpus relief to a person held in state custody.
- Hemphill v. New York – Darrell Hemphill was tried in New York state court and convicted of second-degree murder. During the trial, the court ruled that the defense attorney’s introduction of evidence toward a different shooter opened the door to the prosecution being able to respond with testimony given at prior legal proceedings – something usually barred by the Sixth Amendment. The court is expected to decide whether and under what circumstances a defendent forfeits their rights under the Sixth Amendment’s clause in question.
- Why does it matter to Amarillo? For example, both of these cases could impact future court handlings of the cases connected to Billy Ivy, Jr. While Ivy died in jail in September 2020, Jessica Black was charged in August 2021 with capital murder of multiple people in connection to Ivy’s cases. These cases could influence not only what evidence is allowed in any trial in which Black is a defendent, but how defense attorneys may use habeas corpus depending on a jury’s decisions.
- Wednesday, Oct. 6
- United States v. Zubaydah – Zayn al-Abidin Muhammad Husayn, also known as Abu Zubaydah, is a former associate of Osama bin Laden. He was detained as an “enemy combatant” by the CIA in its detention and interrogation program in Poland from 2002 to 2003, and his treatment was later ruled to be torture by the European Court on Human Rights in Poland. However, the Polish investigation into Zubaydah’s treatment by the CIA hit a snag when the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that not all information requested was allowed to be given out on the grounds of national security interests. The court is set to discuss how state secrets and privilege should be treated in international investigations.
- Why does it matter to Amarillo? The High Plains is home to not only the Pantex facility, a company that is the primary nuclear weapons assembly and disassembly facility for the United States, but also Cannon Air Force Base near Clovis, N.M. Information not only able to be reported by the press, but released by the US armed forces and its related companies could be impacted by this case. Connected to that, business and employment in the area.
Oct. 11 – Oct. 15
- Tuesday, Oct. 12
- Cameron v. EMW Women’s Surgical Center, P.S.C. – In 2018, Kentucky enacted a state law that criminalized a certain method of abortion “prior to performing a procedure inducing fetal demise.” EMW Women’s Surgical Center (EMW), the only licensed outpatient abortion facility in the state, claimed it effectively banned that method of abortion and violated the Fourteenth Amendment’s protection of abortion rights according to Roe v. Wade. While the district court ruled in EMW’s favor and overruled the law, Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to join the case to defend the law. The court rejected his request and agreed with the district court’s ruling, and said that the law put an undue burden on all the people it restricted. The US Supreme Court will meet its first direct argument about abortion this session with this case, and decide whether a state official can intervene in a case to defend a state law that has been invalidated, and discuss the Fourteenth Amendment protections on abortion.
- Why does it matter to Amarillo? The state of Texas passed SB 8 in 2021, banning abortion once heart activity can be detected – the most restrictive abortion law in the country. Embroiled in controversy and subject to ongoing court challenges and a flood of protests, every decision the Supreme Court makes regarding abortion will impact Texas and its restrictions holding up – or not – in court.
- Thompson v. Clark – A civil suit was brought against police who arrested Larry Thompson on a charge of obstructing the law, related to a search conducted without warrant on Thompson’s home. After being held for two days in police custody and a prosecutor dropping the criminal charges, Thompson began the suit with the argument the police deprived him of his civil rights. However, the district court said that Thompson did not show enough evidence to prove his accusation. The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether a person needs to wait for favorable termination before suing for a possible civil rights violation, and how much proof a person needs to win that kind of lawsuit.
- Why does it matter to Amarillo? The Supreme Court recently ruled on when officers can enter a home without a warrant while pursuing a suspect. The powers and privileges of the police impact every community across the nation, especially in Amarillo this year with homicides reaching record-breaking levels. How should people interact with the police in their community? How should the police interact with the communities they serve? The ongoing questions are decided bit by bit through cases like Thompson v. Clark.
- Wednesday, Oct. 13
- United States v. Tsarnaev – In 2013, Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev detonated two homemade bombs at the Boston Marathon. In 2015, Dzhokhar was indicted on and convicted of 30 criminal charges related to the bombings, and was sentenced to death. However, he appealed to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals that the jury and venue selections had violated his constitutional rights, and that applying the death penalty for some of his convications was wrong. The US Supreme Court is expected to consider whether Dzhokhar’s appeals are valid.
- Why does it matter to Amarillo? The city saw the evacuation of over a dozen households after an explosion on Lenwood Drive in late July, and Erfan Salmanzadeh was arrested on charges relating to making explosives and possessing illegal firearms. How the Supreme Court decides to treat cases such as United States v. Tsarnaev could impact how and where any impending trial for Salmanzadeh is held, as well as what penalties are at stake and how the jury is made.
- Babcock v. Kijakazi – David Babcock served in the Michigan National Guard for over three years, then returned towork as a National Guard dual-status technician after flight school for over 33 years. After his retirement in 2009 he started to get Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) payments and military retirement pay. After his full retirement in 2014, he applied for Social Security benefits. While his application was granted, his benefits were reduced because of his CSRS pension. However, Babcock argued that members of a uniformed service are not typically subject to their benefits being reduced because of the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP), which he said he qualified for because of his dual status. The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether a civil service pension for dual-status military technitions qualifies under the WEP.
- Why does it matter to Amarillo? Because of Amarillo’s connections to the armed forces, between nearby Cannon AFB and facilities such as Pantex that employ members of the community, and the sizeable population of veterans – Social Security benefits and the WEP could impact neighbors across the area.
How any of these cases will resolve, and their impacts on the future of the country and the Amarillo community has yet to be seen. However, MyHighPlains.com will keep a close eye on the situation as it continues.