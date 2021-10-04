October in the Supreme Court: What’s happening? Why should I care?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The US Supreme Court began what is expected to be a historic term Monday morning, with in-person arguments scheduled after over 18 months of strictly virtual meetings. The agenda is set to impact every person in the nation, with new justices taking up issues such as abortion, guns, and religion.

The court is expected to remain closed to the public, with only lawyers involved in the cases and regular reporters on-hand, and masking guidelines in place. However, the public will be able to listen to live streams of the arguments.

What is happening, and when? More importantly, how could these cases impact life on the High Plains?

Here is a week-by-week look for October in the Supreme Court:

Oct. 4 – Oct. 8:

  • Monday, Oct. 4
    • Mississippi v. Tennessee – The states of Mississippi and Tennessee have gone to court in a disagreement over water in an underground aquifer that sits beneath parts of both states. Stretching back to 2005, the conflict started with Mississippi claiming that Tennessee was pumping water from the Mississippi portion of the aquifer. Tennessee said the aquifer is an interstate resource that should be shared fairly. The court is expected to decide whether or not Mississippi has sole authority over the groundwater and sandstone naturally stored in its borders, and whether Tennessee owes the fellow state money for damages.
      • Why does it matter to Amarillo? The Texas Panhandle has an interstate water source of its own, with the Ogallala aquifer standing as a supplying resource to eight states. However, with the water drying out and farmers working hard to protect what’s left, disputes about which state gets what amount from the aquifer are a possibility in the future. How the court views Mississippi v. Tennessee’s argument could influence how any future conflicts over similar aquifers are settled.
    • Wooden v. United States – While Tennessee investigators were searching for a fugitive in 2015, one of which was not in uniform, came to William Wooden’s home. Incidentally an officer found Wooden, a convicted felon, to own multiple firearms – illegal under the Armed Career Criminal Act because Wooden had more than three prior convictions. Wooden argued that his burglary convictions from 1997 should not count as more than one crime, because the burglaries were from ‘a single occasion’, which would put Wooden’s total felony convictions down to three. The Supreme Court is expected to decide whether offenses committed as part of a single spree, one after another, count as separate crimes or different aspects of a single crime.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 5
  • Wednesday, Oct. 6

Oct. 11 – Oct. 15

  • Tuesday, Oct. 12
    • Cameron v. EMW Women’s Surgical Center, P.S.C. – In 2018, Kentucky enacted a state law that criminalized a certain method of abortion “prior to performing a procedure inducing fetal demise.” EMW Women’s Surgical Center (EMW), the only licensed outpatient abortion facility in the state, claimed it effectively banned that method of abortion and violated the Fourteenth Amendment’s protection of abortion rights according to Roe v. Wade. While the district court ruled in EMW’s favor and overruled the law, Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to join the case to defend the law. The court rejected his request and agreed with the district court’s ruling, and said that the law put an undue burden on all the people it restricted. The US Supreme Court will meet its first direct argument about abortion this session with this case, and decide whether a state official can intervene in a case to defend a state law that has been invalidated, and discuss the Fourteenth Amendment protections on abortion.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 13

How any of these cases will resolve, and their impacts on the future of the country and the Amarillo community has yet to be seen. However, MyHighPlains.com will keep a close eye on the situation as it continues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss