PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced that TxDOT crews will be in the city of Perryton assisting with the debris removal efforts, which was the result of a tornado that hit the town on June 15, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TxDOT advised residents to push all debris to the curb before Tuesday and that hazardous materials will not be picked up. In addition, TxDOT reminded communities to not block fire hydrants, water meters, power poles or any other above-ground utilities.

The streets in Perryton that were impacted by the storms will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the debris pickup process.

