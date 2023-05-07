PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced that they will begin working and replacing the Wolf Creek tributary bridge on Country Road U in Ochiltree County on May 10.

According to a TxDOT press release, during demolition drivers that normally access Worlf Creek County Park from County Road U are encouraged to follow the marked detour from US 83 to FM 2711 to CR 24.

via TxDOT Amarillo Press Release

Officials said the bridge is expected to return to service by the end of July 2023.

TxDOT said THK Construction, LLC is the contractor on the project, the bridge replacement will cost $809,347. The project will include erosion control and installing a metal beam guardrail fence.

The release said TxDOT and its contractor would like to thank residents in advance for their patience and understanding while this detour is in place.