AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for Texas communities impacted by severe weather that caused significant damage to homes and businesses in Ochiltree and Cass counties.

According to the release from Gov. Abbott’s office, the disaster declaration will support recovery efforts in those counties after extensive damage was left from the recent storms.

Officials said additional counties can be added after damage assessments are complete.

“Our hearts remain with the people of Perryton and all Texans impacted by last night’s devastating tornadoes in the Panhandle,” said Governor Abbott. “This disaster declaration for Ochiltree and Cass counties will help streamline the State of Texas’ ability to help local officials recover and rebuild their communities. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in prayer for the families grieving the loss of loved ones and those who were injured during this horrific storm. I also thank our emergency response personnel for their courage and dedication as they continue to work around the clock to help their fellow Texans recover this Father’s Day weekend.”

According to the release, Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state emergency response resources to meet urgent life-safety needs in Perryton, Texas, due to a tornado that impacted the community.

Officials detailed that the Governor’s request, TDEM has increased the readiness level of the Texas State Operations Center to Level II to support requests from local officials and coordinate state resources deployed yesterday.

Officials with the office said in a news release that the TDEM activated the following state resources to help “support tornado response operations:

Texas Department of Transportation: Road crews to support debris clearing, traffic control, and road condition monitoring

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Public Works Response Team): Personnel and equipment to help with wastewater treatment generator needs and operating the state resource staging area

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews to clear roadways, and Incident Management Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Medical Incident Support Team, ambulance buses and ambulances supporting local EMS and local hospitals

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Type III Urban Search and Rescue Teams comprised of technically trained personnel and nationally-certified search canines

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens assisting with the delivery of supplies and security in the impact zone

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Personnel to monitor air/water/wastewater quality

Texas Department of Public Safety: Law enforcement personnel providing assessment, support, and security assistance in the impacted area

Officials said Texans who were Impacted are encouraged to complete TDEM’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) self-reporting damage survey to help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent severe weather and determine the state’s eligibility for various forms of federal disaster assistance. The survey is available in English and Spanish.