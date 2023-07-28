(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 28, 2023.)

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a recent social media announcement, the Irwin Auto Company in Perryton will host a “Perryton Strong” rally and marketplace event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event is intended, said organizers, to allow the community and neighbors to come together for fun, entertainment, and support.

The event will include handouts of free ice cream, lemonade, and tea, as well as host bocce ball and slides for community members. Further, organizers detailed that numerous vendors and support services will be set up at the event, such as:

Paint Nail Bar

Panhandle Crisis Center

Creative Collections Boutique

M&M Homegrown

AV Balloon Co.

Outlaw Hail Company

Mutt Hutt

Jiggly Jellies

Two Mad Mothers

Fly Over Coffee

Steady Winds Gallery

Lone Star Santas

Organizers said that multiple food trucks will be at the event, including:

KT Mini Donuts from Shamrock, Texas

Guenther’s Small Town BBQ from Guymon, Okla.

Burgers + Burritos on Wheels from Guymon, Okla.

Smiley’s Food Wagon from Fritch, Texas

An auction will also be held during the event to raise funds for Perryton’s recovery efforts. Organizers also detailed that a gift raffle from First Bank Southwest will be held, and the event will also feature entertainment from performers such as Chris Bradshaw, Justin Miles, Alicia Morgan, and Charlie Ingraham of Charlie and the Rangers.

Those with questions about the event or those wanting to donate goods or services were encouraged to contact Courtney Ellzey through Facebook.