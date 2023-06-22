PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One week after an EF-3 tornado devastated Perryton, killing 3 and injuring more than 100 people, local hospital leaders revisited their staff’s response to help save lives.

On Thursday, June 15, 2023 a tornado made a direct hit on parts of Perryton. Luckily, the small town has its own rural hospital.

Ochiltree General Hospital’s Interim CEO, Kelly Judice, said when they saw a tornado warning on their phones, hospital staff moved all patients to their recovery room for safety. There, they waited for people with injuries to arrive.

“When those patients started coming in, they weren’t the critical patients yet, so we were trying to triage them. Then we got more critical patients,” Judice said. “We had patients in our emergency room and our recovery room, in the hallways, in our lobby. We were, we had patients everywhere. It was, it was a lot.”

Judice said they texted all staff members asking them to come into work to help.

“The one good thing about being in a rural community, when you call, everyone comes,” she continued. “Everyone from housekeeping, dietary, nursing providers, everybody showed up.”

According to Judice, all of the providers and nursing staff started triaging each patient, based on who was in the most critical condition, who needed CT scans first, and who ultimately needed to be transported to another facility to receive a higher level of care.

“We had to intubate some patients, because they were not effectively breathing on their own,” she said. “We go to classes for this, trauma nurse classes, and they prepare us for events like this. So we know what we have to look out for, as far as the patient’s airway, their breathing, their circulation, and then we just move down the list on on those patients.”

More critical patients were then watched by at least one, and sometimes two, nurses while their needs were assessed.

“I would not trade my staff for anything. They did exactly what they needed to do. Everybody knows what their job is in situations like this,” Judice said. “I don’t think they had time to even think about their feelings. They were just taking care of patients…and a lot of my staff left their families, left their, the unknowns of, did they have a house standing?”

Hospital CFO Debbie Beck said they treated more than 160 people in four hours with all hands on deck.

“Being a rural hospital, we don’t have all of the things that some of the bigger places have. But to tell you the truth, lives were saved at night, because we were here,” Beck said. “Had we not been here, there were people who came in that were so critical that they would never have made it to another facility without the assistance we provided.”

Without rural hospitals, Judice said those patients would not have gotten the care they needed.

“If this community didn’t have a hospital in town, the closest one is 25 miles away, but it’s also a rural hospital. The next hospital 60 miles away. Amarillo is 120 miles away,” Judice added. “I couldn’t imagine trying to take care of 160 patients that had to go two hours away to a bigger facility.”

Beck said with the damage done to Perryton, she is glad the hospital was there and able to help.

“EMS was taken out, and they were having a struggle getting their vehicles even out of the bays. And so really, it was our citizens, our people, and we had people who would come drop somebody off and go back to find somebody else,” she continued. “I had one person say, ‘Oh, wow, we had a real life Grey’s Anatomy.’ No, we had a real Ochiltree General Hospital and our staff rocked it. They did a great job.”