PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local roofing company is helping Perryton start to rebuild after an EF-3 tornado tore through the town earlier this month.

Roof Spotters, Inc. is donating $50,000 worth of materials and labor, plus 10% of its gross sales through the end of the year to Perryton.

The owner, LeLand Long, said when he saw the devastation in Perryton on the news, he knew he had to help. The next day, he did.

“I felt like, you know what, the work I’ve got scheduled here isn’t important, but what we can do today in Perryton will be important. So I loaded up eight of my guys, three trucks and the trailer, and we drove to Perryton,” Long said. “At the end of the day, one of your reporters asked me, ‘When are you coming back?’ And just, that question startled me because I hadn’t thought that far.”

He said after praying about it, he decided to make the donation.

“So if I gross a million dollars, we’re gonna give $100,000 to Perryton. The majority of that will be spent mainly on roofs. But then it dawned on me as I was going through last week, what about now? Those people that are getting rained on now and the water’s coming in through the sheetrock and dropping sheetrock and ruining their furniture and everything else. They need help now.”

Long said they scheduled eight roof jobs for this week and his crew will start on Tuesday. He said those clients are extremely grateful.

“They can’t believe it. They wonder if it’s legit. ‘Are you guys really going to do this?’ Well, tomorrow, they’re going to find out. We’re really going to do this,” he said. “The people up there, as you well know are devastated and they’re just trying to pick up the pieces. Well, if I can get a dry roof over their head, maybe that’ll help them to pick up some of those pieces.”

He said 30 to 40 people have already reached out about their roofing needs.

“They’ve heard what we’re doing and they’re saying, ‘We need help,’ and I’m out of money for what I’m doing now,” Long said. “This is where I need help from the Texas panhandle. For every three or four roofs that I roof, another free roof gets done in Perryton.”

Long said Roof Spotters, Inc. is committed to playing a significant role in the long-term recovery efforts. For now, he is covering the costs for the work.

“God has blessed me, and I still have a home, I still have my automobiles, I still have my family,” Long said. “And so the cost, maybe I won’t make as much money this year as I normally do, but where your treasure is, there your heart is also and Luke chapter 12 tells us to store up our treasures in heaven.”

One of Long’s suppliers, CertainTeed Shingles, is donating two semi-truckloads of shingles to help them get started. Long also encourages other businesses to get involved in the rebuilding process.