AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo is set to present a check to Ike Fund Inc. at the McDonald’s in Perryton, which will go toward building a new home for a family that was impacted by the Perryton tornado that devastated the town in June.

Officials detailed that Nexterra Energy, which operates a facility in Ochiltree County, heard of a support drive that assisted the impacted families who stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo while their kids were receiving medical treatment in Amarillo hospitals and, therefore, donated $10,000 to RMHC for additional aid.

RMHC, according to officials, went on to donate $3,500 toward the care and housing of the impacted families while $6,500 was donated to Ike Fund Inc. which in turn went toward building a new home for one family.

The family who is receiving the new home, officials added, lost a child during the tornado and stayed at the RMHC for 29 nights while their son received treatment in the ICU.

Kevin Martin, owner of McDonald’s of Perryton, has been an instrumental part of the rebuilding efforts and disaster relief for the McDonald’s employees that were affected by the storm, according to officials.

The Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo, officials noted, is celebrating 40 years of service in 2023 and provides support resources for families whose kids are receiving medical care. RMHCA also delivers toys and gifts to area pediatric patients and welcomes around 600 new guests to the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Northwest Texas Healthcare System each year.

Visit the RMHCA website for more information on the organization along with area events.