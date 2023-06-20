PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The people of Perryton are still cleaning up after Thursday’s tornado and figuring out what’s next.

Doug Reeves and his wife spent the day Monday cleaning up properties they own on the southeast side of Perryton, one of the hardest hit areas affected by last Thursday’s EF3 tornado.

“What we’ve been doing is just try to salvage anything that’s in the building and so we have been pulling it out and taking it to storage… on our other building, we salvaged what we could out of that and then we are just trying to clean it up, it was completely demolished,” said Reeves.

Reeves said when the tornado hit Perryton, he and his wife were at home.

“We were sitting at the house and heard that there might be some damage at the RadioShack, so I told Beck, my wife, ‘I’m going to run down there and see if anything happened at our place.’ And I get about two blocks from here and it’s just like a war zone, and we didn’t have any cell service and I was trying to call my wife and tell her we’re totaled out. That building was demolished. This one’s leaning, I’m thinking it’s going to go down, and then you look, back to the east and all those houses were destroyed, emergency vehicles everywhere. It was bad. We had a lady killed right down the street here. I mean it was terrible,” said Reeves.

One of Reeves’ neighbors, Miguel Valenzuela said he had three properties affected by the storm, one of those being an office suite with four small local businesses that operate in the building including Miguel’s own business.

“I wish I had more properties that were vacant that I could put my tenets in, but unfortunately I don’t. My tenet asked me, the night of ‘What’s from here, Miguel? What do we do from here?’ I didn’t know how to answer that question. I wish I did, I think a lot of us don’t know,” said Valenzuela.

When the tornado touched down in Perryton, Valenzuela was in Gruver with his business.

“We were with my copier business doing an install at Gruver ISD, who upgraded all of their fleet up there, and as I said, things happen for a reason. Our manufacturer modified an accessory and that accessory, we had to go through and be more meticulous in installing that accessory, and in doing so it took us a little bit longer and if we would not have had that additional complication, then we would have been in the office ourselves too and my desk sits right there at those windows and I had all of these shards of dagger-like shards all over my desk…my brother, who lives in Amarillo, but was working in the Dallas area, called me and asked me how I was and said ‘I’m good, how are you and he said ‘are you ok, and I said I think I am, why?’ and he said ‘well, Perryton just got hit by a tornado and I said, ‘what?’ We picked up our stuff, we were almost done with our install anyways, and we started headed this way,” said Valenzuela.

When Valenzuela saw his building, his first thought went to his renters.

“I was concerned about their safety and luckily nobody was here,” added Valenzuela.

Valenzuela said they plan on rebuilding and said the tenets are welcome back if they have not found anything that’s permanent or if they like the spot.

Reeves added right now, he wants to get his stuff cleaned up, so he can help others in the community.

“I can rebuild this or whatever, but I got a place to stay and cook meals and it’s not like losing a house. I was talking to the mayor today and think he said we have 360-some houses gone, I mean that’s terrible,” said Reeves.

Valenzuela said for Perryton to rebuild, means it starts the recovery process as soon as possible.

“People need to understand that we will get over this, we will get through this. It’s going to take time. It’s going to take work, a lot of hard work, a lot of effort, but we are used to that kind of thing up here,” said Valenzuela.

Reeves said it renews your spirits knowing people care and have come out to help the town.

“That’s what America’s about. I’ve said this. Just coming together and helping. I was just over at my other building working a little bit today, and a guy came by in a skip loader and we need some help getting a roof off of some stuff so we can salvage it and he just said, I’m out just helping people, so he said I’ll just stay here and help you, so he stayed all day and helped me… Then we go down to lunch, right here on the corner here and they are feeding everybody, and I think yesterday, one day this week, they feed 2,000 people. There are places all over town feeding people and there are people always coming by asking, ‘Do you need something to eat? do you need some water?’… That’s what America’s about. That’s what a small community is about,” said Reeves.

Valenzuela said it’s heartwarming to receive help from those outside of Perryton.

“It’s something that if it was to happen to them, we would do as well. I guess that’s just the way that we live up here. I was talking to a friend of mine and I think the emergency coordinator when Senator Cruz was here and Governor Abbott was here the other day, they met with the emergency coordinator as well and I believe he said that the emergency coordinator said he had never seen people come together this quick and start clean up like this. It shows the quality of people in the Texas Panhandle and the surrounding areas,” said Valenzuela.

Valenzuela added the community needs to be a shoulder to lean on for those families that lost loved ones in the tornado, not just for today and this moment but for years to come.