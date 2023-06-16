An American Red Cross van brings supplies to the shelter for flood victims at the Amarillo Civic Center on June 9, 2023.

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Red Cross arrived in Perryton Thursday evening to provide relief for tornado victims.

Before Red Cross officials arrived the community established Perryton High School as a shelter and began bringing food and donations.

“When our team got here last night to set up the shelter, the town had already assembled,” said Doyle Rader, Regional communications manager for the American Red Cross North Texas. “There were just plates of food ready for anyone who needed it. This community is going to need that outpouring of support for as long as it takes to recover.”

According to Rader, six people stayed in the shelter last night. Throughout the day a number of people have been to the shelter. Rader said the Red Cross trailers have around 50 beds.

Among those seeking relief at the shelter is Dylan Davidson, who lost the master bedroom and bathroom at his trailer home. Davidson shared there was almost no time to seek shelter.

“I mean that tornado came out of nowhere,” said Davidson. “The sirens didn’t go off. I just saw it starting to form and we just got trapped. There was no way out. I mean, with the baseball-sized hail you couldn’t run from it.”

Davidson shared that the glass in his car was broken and one of his chihuahuas is currently missing. However, he is grateful to be able to have supplies from the Red Cross.

“Thankfully, coming here I’ve been able to get some water and food and things that I need like that,” said Davidson. “I’ve got like shampoo and soaps. I heard about it on the radio and figured I’d go ahead and come by and see if there’s anything that I can grab without, taking away from whoever else needs.”

Dacey Underwood the Director of Communications and Safety for Perryton ISD said the superintendent contacted her after the tornado hit to see if the school could act as a shelter.

“My husband is the athletic director and head football coach here and he was in town last night and our superintendent contacted me and asked if we could open the gyms for people that maybe needed shelter and needed a place to go,” said Underwood. “We got some generators hooked up. So, we were able to have power and allow people to come in use their phones connect and contact their families.”

Underwood said they have been fortunate that the community has come together and the shelter will remain open as needed.

“A lot of people in Perryton have come together, brought donations, donated monetary donations, and we’ve had a lot of outside communities donate,” said Underwood. “We’ve had people come from Amarillo, Booker, Spearman and it’s been really good to see the whole community band together.”

Rader said the Red Cross is there to help and the recovery efforts are personal, as members of their team have family in Perryton.

“The Red Cross is here to help along with all of our partner agencies,” said Rader. “If anyone needs help, if their home has been affected if their home has been destroyed, and they need assistance, call 1-800-Red Cross, that is the best way to get a hold of us. We can get you on a path to recovery.”