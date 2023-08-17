AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Perryton’s “Wheatheart of the Nation” celebration continues with a block party on Thursday.

Thursday marks nine weeks since an EF-3 tornado ripped through Perryton, devastating the town.

The community is rebuilding, and Thursday people are looking to celebrate with games, free food, and 35 vendor booths at the block party.

The Perryton Ochiltree Chamber of Commerce and the Retail Trade Committee put on Thursday’s event to showcase local businesses.

Crystal Richardson, executive director of the Perryton Ochiltree Chamber of Commerce, said in the first few weeks after the storm it was chaotic, but they are seeing progress.

Richardson said there are non-profits at the event raising money for their causes.

Upcoming events can be viewed below: