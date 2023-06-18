AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On late Thursday afternoon, the people of Perryton witnessed a fatal tornado that damaged many homes and businesses.

Joe Jacob Rodriquez’s home was damaged due to storm and Natalie Wanger’s business that she recently purchased was also damaged.

Rodriquez said that when the tornado hit, he did not hear the sirens but rathe got notified though his phone that a tornado wad in the area and to find shelter. He added that him and his brother were able to take shelter and although their home suffered damages they made through without any injuries.

“Me and my brother were watching it. And we noticed it started picking up stuff. So, we ran to the closet with a mattress, covered ourselves and hoped that the roof didn’t come off,” said Rodriquez.

Rodriguez said that he is thankful to all of the volunteers that have come out to Perryton and help him along with other families start the process of adjusting after the tornado.

“It’s a lot to clean up. But everybody’s coming together and did a great job. The streets are looking cleaner and cleaner every day. And everybody started cleaning just almost immediately after it happened. And it’s going to take a while, but it’ll come back,” said Rodriquez.

Natalie Wanger said that when the tornado hit the city, she was home with her daughter and husband, and they were able to take shelter in the basement of the home. She goes on to say that two of her sons and her oldest daughter were not home when the tornado hit the city, and she is just grateful that her family was able to stay safe in a moment like that.

“I mean, it was just so fast. The lights flickered and went out. And then we ran down to the basement. And we were safe, and we’re blessed. We are praying for the families that are experiencing loss that are trying to adjust,” said Wanger.

Although her home did not suffer any damages from the storm, her recently purchased business was damaged.

“Very minimal, actually. Like I said, we’re so blessed. It took out the windows and a little bit of water leakage inside the roof will have to be redone. They were already starting renovations to get the counseling business going. But I mean just minimal,” said Wager.

Wagner said that everyone is still wrapping their heads around what happened but during this time she says she has seen the community come together and help each other recover after the storm. She added that even though her business does have some damages she wants to do her part and help and pray for those that also lost due to the tornado.