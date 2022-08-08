PERRYTON, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Amarillo District Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), work on a mill and fill project on US 83 in Ochiltree County will begin at 5 p.m. Monday.

According to the message, work is expected to run from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday if weather permits. Work will take place on US 83 from 9th Street to SH 15.

Officials stated that traffic will be detoured to one lane in each direction and may be directed by flaggers at times. Drivers traveling should be prepared to stop