SWEETWATER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a resident of Perryton died following a single-vehicle wreck east of Sweetwater on June 21.

According to DPS, one vehicle, driven by Andrew William Luna, 22, was going east on the north service road of I-20 when the vehcile drove off of the roadway and into the south barrow ditch.

DPS said the vehicle hit a concrete culvert causing the vehicle to go airborne and roll several times. Luna was ejected from the vehicle.

DPS said Luna was taken to the hospital and died on June 24.