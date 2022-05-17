AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Abbott has reappointed a Perryton man to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott has reappointed David Landis to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees. Landis serves as the city manager for the city of Perryton and is a member and past president of the Texas City Management Association.

The Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees oversees the Texas Municipal Retirement System, a system that provides a secure retirement benefit plan for eligible employees of more than 800 cities. According to the release, Landis’ term will expire on Feb. 1, 2027.