PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Perryton Independent School District released a statement after a Wednesday incident involving a gun on a school bus.
According to the district statement, a Perryton ISD student brought a gun onto a school bus on Wednesday. After another student saw the gun, a school official was notified and administrators “immediately responded and followed protocol.”
Law enforcement was involved in the incident, said the district, and an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
