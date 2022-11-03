PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Perryton Independent School District released a statement after a Wednesday incident involving a gun on a school bus.

According to the district statement, a Perryton ISD student brought a gun onto a school bus on Wednesday. After another student saw the gun, a school official was notified and administrators “immediately responded and followed protocol.”

Law enforcement was involved in the incident, said the district, and an investigation is ongoing.