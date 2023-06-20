PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- Perryton High School opened its doors to the community Thursday evening after an EF-3 tornado damaged the city.

Perryton ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Cole Underwood shared that although it has been difficult, the community is coming together.

“It’s been it’s been really hard, but we’re persevering and just seeing our community work together to rebuild is really promising,” said Underwood.

On Sunday, the shelter had two people stay overnight as hotels have given displaced residents a free room, giving them more privacy.

Underwood shared the shelter has stayed busy distributing supplies and taking inventory of donations.

“The amount of goods that we’re starting to pass out is really picking up,” said Underwood. “We’ve cycled through multiple days of goods in the last few days and restocked and cycled back through so people are starting to come and take advantage of the amenities that we’re offering.”

The shelter is currently in need of more monetary donations and household items.

“The biggest things that I’ve heard that we’re needing are laundry hampers, hangers, laundry detergent, bug spray, anything with electrolytes in it and sunscreen,” explained Underwood. “It’s the electrolyte drinks, people are out in the heat all day working and trying to rebuild and salvage what they can from their homes.”

Perryton ISD’s Facebook has a running list of needs and links to donate to banks, GoFundme’s and Venmo accounts for relief efforts.

“They’re all going to the same cause,” said Underwood. “We’re raising the money, but we needed to keep coming. It’s going to be a big expense when the time comes to start helping these people fully rebuild and fully get their lives back to normal.”

Since the shelter opened on Thursday, the city has stepped in to help with larger shipments they are receiving. Some of those shipments include dry wood, plywood toilets and vanities that people can put in their homes according to Underwood.

The school is currently in need of a place to store large shipment items.

According to Underwood, the goal is to have the shelter remain open for a month.

“I think with school coming up we’re going to have to transplant all of this at some point,” said Underwood. “Two a day’s start July 31 for football, volleyball and cross country. Teacher in-service starts July 31. So, there’s going to be a time where we’re going to have to sit down with the planning committee for the city and move this facility somewhere.”

In addition to the Perryton High School shelter, there are several supply depots around the city. Including Foursquare Church, the Pentecostal church and CWC.

Underwood expressed his gratitude to the community.

“I just want to say thank you and I want them to know that Perryton is going to bounce back from this,” said Underwood. “We are so grateful for the support. I know our coaching staff and our kids are grateful for the support. We have kids that have lost everything and to know that the Panhandle community in the tri-state areas behind us is very important.”