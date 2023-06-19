PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Perryton Fire/EMS station is destroyed after an EF-3 tornado struck the town on Thursday evening, and now the department is looking for a new location.

Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher said two firefighters were on duty when the tornado hit.

“They did manage to make it into the storm shelter into the stairwell. So they were pretty lucky,” Dutcher said. “Of course, the police dispatcher was sitting in the dispatch center. She’s not hurt. She was really shaken but she’s, she’s doing fine.”

Dutcher said their fire trucks and ambulances are damaged, and the units by the bay doors are in the worst condition.

“The garage doors collapsed in on them, busting out the windshield, busting out the, crushing the top of the cab. And then we had the brick wall that fell and collapsed on the other fire truck and did severe damage to it.”

He said it took a while to clear the debris at the station, where several injured people walked in seeking treatment.

“they were eventually, I mean taken to the local hospital with pickups and cars and whatever, because we couldn’t get our units out at that time,” Dutcher continued. “So once we got our units out, then we responded to calls as normal…”

Dutcher said they are working out of the Expo Center for now while they look for another location.

“We’ve got a couple of options on some buildings and shops that we’re pursuing and seeing if we can make a deal with the owners and maybe make a temporary location until we decide what we’re going to do moving forward.”

They are a combination fire department with employees and volunteer firefighters. Dutcher said their volunteer trucks are functional and did not receive as much damage as the city’s equipment.

“Personnel are fine. That’s the number one thing and you know the insurance is gonna pay for the some of the damage,” he said. “I mean, I don’t know to what extent that’ll be but you know, we’re going to be fine.”

Dutcher said the department’s initial needs are being met and they have not suffered any catastrophic losses.

He offered advice to the community as cleanup efforts continue, saying, “Keep your neighbors in mind, especially the elders that can’t get out and do their own things and just try to help everybody that you can.”