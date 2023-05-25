PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Perryton Fire EMS reported a water rescue that occurred early Thursday morning around FM 2711 and County Road L.

According to a post on the Perryton Fire EMS Facebook page, officials were dispatched to the area of FM 2711 and County Road L around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The post read that a driver encountered around six inches of water on the roadway, causing the driver to hydroplane.

Officials said the water carried the vehicle into about three feet of water. The driver was able to get back to safety with the help of the Texas Game Warden, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Ochiltree Sheriff’s Office.