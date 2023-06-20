PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After last Thursday’s devastating tornado in Perryton, Paws On The Ground is on the ground working to reunite lost pets with their families.

One of those pets is a chihuahua named Chapo.

“Chapo was found on, we’re thinking about Cedar Street,” said Sara Montes, a volunteer with Pets On The Ground. “He was pretty far from his house.”

Chapo’s just one of several animals in the city looking to be reunited with his family.

“His home has been demolished, his family is nowhere to be seen. We talked to the neighbors and neighbors recognized him and said they play with him all the time,” explained Montes, “But they don’t know what happened to the family, so we’re trying to reunite them. We’re gonna keep them safe in the meantime, till we can get him back with his family.”

Montes is one of several volunteers with Paws On The Ground working to reunite Perryton families and their pets.

“Worst thing to live with, what if what happened to my animal? And this is family for me so and for everybody, you know, your kids is this guy. I know he had kids because he can look around and he sees the kids. And in it is family, you just it’s important,” she said.

Montes says if you or someone you know is missing your pet, the group has a Facebook page called Salvando Animales Perryton Texas.

“They can post it on that page, and then we’ll get with any other rescuers out here like Audra, and try to reunite the families with their animals, so that way we can get them home,” she noted.

Montes said they’re working to fill in the gap for residents in the community who may miss information because of communication barriers.

“It’s important for me, to reunite families with their animals so that they can have that peace of mind,” she recalled.

All of it, to bring about the best possible outcome.