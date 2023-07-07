(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 7, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the wake of the deadly June tornado in Perryton that killed three people and devastated homes and businesses including the Perryton Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services station, Pantex announced that it has loaned one of its ambulances to the community.

Pantex said that on the night of the EF-3 tornado, it received a request for emergency assistance from Carson County officials.

“We received the request a few hours after the tornado had hit,” said Pantex Fire Chief Mike Brock, “Even though Perryton is not in our mutual aid area, the request came from one of our mutual aid partners, and we responded with an ambulance. If able, we are always happy to assist when needed in any of our Panhandle communities.”

After learning that the Perryton ambulance was damaged to the point of unusability in the tornado, Pantex said that Consolidated Nuclear Security reached out to the National Nuclear Security Administration Production Office to determine if it could offer extra assistance.

Incidentally, Pantex had an ambulance to spare. The ambulance that was sent to Perryton on the night of the storm was actually replacing an older vehicle, according to Pantex, and its predecessor was allowed to be loaned to Perryton for up to a year through an agreement with the state of Texas. The formal paperwork for the loan was completed and the ambulance was delivered at the end of June.

“Pantex began sending help the night of the tornado and continued by sending a damage assessment team to assist in the following days,” said Jason Armstrong, NNSA Production Office Pantex Manager, “When the question was raised about further assistance by getting an ambulance to them, everyone involved – from headquarters to the firefighters who dropped the ambulance off – never wavered in their commitment to help out neighbors across the region.”

As reported previously on MyHighPlains.com, the Perryton Fire Department and EMS services were being operated at the end of June out of the Expo Center while officials continued a search for a new location.

As communities across the High Plains continue to work to respond to and recover from severe weather and deadly tornadoes such as those in Perryton and Matador in June, the Coffee Memorial Blood Center and other local agencies have continued to encourage blood donation to further assist those left in need in the region. The Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund was also established to raise and distribute funds to people impacted by severe weather, flooding, and storms across the area in recent months.

On a state and federal level, the US Small Business Administration at the beginning of July also approved a disaster declaration for communities in parts of the Texas Panhandle including Potter, Randall, Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Moore, and Oldham counties amid continued severe weather impacts. The declaration is expected to ensure the region receives assistance for recovery efforts.

Further, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in multiple Texas counties to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed following the severe weather, including Ochiltree County.