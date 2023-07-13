AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Roof Spotters Inc. (RSI) announced that shingles were donated from Owens Corning to help rebuilding efforts in Perryton.

According to a Roof Spotter Inc. press release, Owens Corning donated three truckloads of shingles that will be used in rebuilding efforts, aiming to ensure durable and reliable roofs for the affected homes in Perryton.

RSI is a roofing and construction company based in Amarillo. The release said additional contractors such as framers and carpenters are needed to fully restore the affected homes.

“We are grateful for the support we have received thus far, but there is still much work to be done. We are calling upon homeowners in the Texas Panhandle who require roof replacements to reach out to Roof Spotters or their preferred contractor, said Roof Spotters Owner Leland Long. We kindly request that they consider asking other roofing contractors to donate 10% of the sale to the Perryton Relief Fund, held in reserve at Interstate Bank in Perryton. This contribution will help fulfill other reconstruction needs and facilitate the return of over 40 families to their homes.”

Roof Spotters officials encourage Perryton residents, contractors, and individuals to come together and support the reconstruction efforts to help restore the community of Perryton.