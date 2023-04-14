PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office, officials are searching for 17-year-old Hezekiah Gaines, who is wanted for “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon” after a Wednesday night shooting.

The sheriff’s office said that on Wednesday evening, deputies responded to a reported shooting on the northeast side of Perryton. Officials found 18-year-old Isaak Vasquez when they arrived, who had been shot in the leg.

Gaines allegedly fled the scene, according to officials, and has remained at large.

Anyone with information about Gaines’ location or the incident can contact the Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office by calling 806-435-8000.