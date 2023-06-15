NOTE: Ongoing updates from can be viewed in real-time through the Live Blog at the bottom of this story.

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that there is a tornado on the ground north of Perryton.

According to a post on the National Weather Service’s Facebook page, the confirmed tornado is on the ground north of Perryton and is moving east at 20 mph. A current tornado warning from the National Weather Service includes Perryton, Booker and Huntoon until 6 p.m.

“Take shelter if in the path of this dangerous storm,” the post read.