NOTE: Ongoing updates from can be viewed in real-time through the Live Blog at the bottom of this story.
PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that there is a tornado on the ground north of Perryton.
According to a post on the National Weather Service’s Facebook page, the confirmed tornado is on the ground north of Perryton and is moving east at 20 mph. A current tornado warning from the National Weather Service includes Perryton, Booker and Huntoon until 6 p.m.
“Take shelter if in the path of this dangerous storm,” the post read.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.