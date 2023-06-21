PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nearly a week after the deadly EF3 tornado tore through Perryton, the recovery and healing process begins.

“Where I’m at right now, I want to kind of get my stuff cleaned up so we can go help some other people,” said Doug Reeves, a Perryton tornado survivor. “People that are really hurting, you know, people that have lost their houses.”

Reeves has properties on the south side of Perryton that sustained heavy damage, but he’s more concerned with helping others.

“That’s what America is about. You know, I’ve said this, it’s just coming together and helping,” Reeves noted.

Recovery will be a daunting process. Restoring power, rebuilding homes and businesses among other tasks.

But for one Kansas City, Missouri nonprofit, its recipe for healing, is barbecue.

“It’s just it’s what we do,” said Nick Woolfolk, the Director of Culinary for Operation BBQ Relief. “We were a bunch of barbecue guys that were trying to figure out how to help. We couldn’t rebuild homes, we couldn’t fix power lines. But one thing we could do was provide a hot barbecue meal.”

The organization started in 2011 after the Joplin, Missouri tornado, to help communities in need.

“Barbecue is, it’s something that’s such a family togetherness thing that you can do, and it always kind of reciprocates to love. And then we try to put our love and our barbecue and provide to these people that need it,” Reeves told myhighplains.com.

Woolfolk tells us the meals are simple gestures of hope.

“We do a lot of we do some brisket, since we’re here in Texas, we do some, some pulled pork, because we are based out of Kansas City, and any vegetables or anything we can get our hands on through our partners and supporters,” Woolfolk said.

A gesture of love, born from the love of barbecue.

“It renews your spirit to just know that, you know, how much people care,” Reeves said.

Woolfolk told us they serve lunch from 11 a.m. until they run out, and dinner is from 6 p.m. until they’re out, on a daily basis.

They’re located in downtown on main street through the weekend.