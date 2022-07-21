PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Perryton Police Department announced that it is investigating a Wednesday fire that killed at least one person, according to a press release.

Officials reported that the Perryton Police Department and the Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire on Wednesday in the 800 block of South Drake Street. During an on-scene investigation of the fire, a minor was found dead inside the home.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, according to the Perryton police, and further information will be released as it continues.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.