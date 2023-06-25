PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After severe weather hit the city of Perryton the community is still working together to begin the process of recovery.

Mette Hanson is the owner of The Flower Pot flower shop and when the tornado hit the city, she found shelter in her business. Hanson said that once she got the notification that a tornado was in the area, she thought it would be best to take shelter in the shop because she lives 25 miles away from Perryton.

“I wasn’t aware of that it was going to be that bad, you know, so I thought, hmm, just kind of ride it out here in the shop, just wait for it to pass. So, I didn’t have to be on the middle of the road while it happened, you know, if something will happen,” said Hanson.

During the tornado, Hanson said she began to feel to floor shake due to a tower falling right behind her shop.

“The back room starts getting really, really noisy. And I’m thinking, wow, this is no good. And suddenly, I feel the concrete moving under my feet while I was there. And I’m like, okay, maybe I need to find another location in the shop, you know, so I moved to a different location. And then, and then later on, I found out that it was the big tower that fell over whenever it was vibrating,” said Hanson.

She goes on to say that there is only one reason why she and her business survived the tornado.

“God, he was taking care of me that day, he had bigger plans for me, and that’s why I’m still here, you know, so there’s no doubt about that,” said Hanson.

Hanson’s flower shop is currently the only flower shop after the tornado. Hanson said that her heart goes out to the owners of the two other flower shops that suffered damages. She added that during a time like this, it is important everyone comes together and works as a family.

“That’s all that matters in a situation like this. So, I’m just super proud of how people have been gathering and helping each other no matter if you know them or you know, don’t know them. You’re just helping each other out, you know. So, I think that’s, that’s the biggest lesson from here,” said Hanson.