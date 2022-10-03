PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Perryton Police Department reported Monday that a man was charged after a Perryton fire killed a young girl in July.

The department detailed that on Sept. 30, a warrant for “capital murder of a person 10 years of age” was issued for 39-year-old Humberto Martinez.

Martinez is currently being held in the Ochiltree County jail on a $5 million warrant, according to the department.

As previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Martinez was arrested in July on a charge of second-degree felony arson after he was connected to the fire. Officials said at the time a minor was found dead inside a home in the 800 block of South Drake Street in Perryton.