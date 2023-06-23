AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It has been over a week since the EF-3 tornado in the city of Perryton that damaged many homes and businesses.

The Perryton community is now coming together to clean and begin the recovery process after the tornado. Here are three Perryton teenage students who are doing their part to help the city recover.

Jeremiah Hernadez is one of the volunteers and he said he began to volunteer because he personally knew many families that suffered damages from the storm and wants to do his part to help them.

Hernadez has been helping the community of Perryton by cleaning up around the city and also volunteering at his church which provides supplies to families in need.

“Since mainly the trailer houses got hit. I would say that I learned how to be more open to those who need help,” said Hernadez.

Rodolfo Delgado has been volunteering at the Perryton High School which is where many families are going for resources and supplies. Delgado said that he has seen the tornado cause major loss to many so he wanted to support them in any way that he could.

“I felt I needed to because I was so lucky. You know, I didn’t get hit, one of our properties had minor damage. But, seeing like everyone else and how much got taken away from them. I felt like needed to at least do something,” said Delgado.

Bentley Vasquez has been doing his part in the recovery process by driving through neighborhoods in Perryton that have been affected and providing them with food, water, and helping them retrieve lost items.

“A lot of my close friends have been hit by it, so I am trying to help every day and see what I can do,” said Vasquez.