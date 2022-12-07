PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Interstate Bank announced Wednesday the retirement of Market President Mike Blasingame.

According to a news release from the bank, Blasingame has served the bank for 20 years, previously holding the positions of executive vice president, senior vice president, commercial and ag lender, chief lending officer as well as a member of the bank’s Board of Directors. Blasingame, a Perryton native, will be retiring effective Dec. 31, 2022.

“We congratulate Mike on his career and the many lasting relationships that he has developed over the years. Mike has been part of the management team that continues to guide the direction of the bank,” Interstate Bank Chairman and CEO Danny Skarda said in the release, “His knowledge and leadership made him a valuable member of our executive team.”

According to the release, Interstate Bank has locations in both Perryton and Amarillo. For more information, visit the bank’s website.