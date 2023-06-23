PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- During the EF-3 tornado, the Perryton food pantry was destroyed.

Since the tornado, the High Plains Food Bank in Amarillo has been assessing the damage and long-term effects. High Plains Food Bank, executive director Zack Wilson said they are preparing for an increase in need after speaking with Jireh Outreach Ministries, their main feeding partner.

“Jireh Outreach was assisting over 735 to 740 households every month, which is roughly about 2200 individuals,” said Wilson. “Now, that is going to increase dramatically in conversations with them this week, they see a huge amount of need, within just the next week alone.”

Wilson shared that they received great support and plan to deliver food to Perryton.

“We’ll have a truck that will be delivering at least once a month to them as well,” said Wilson. “We will also probably be adding a Mobile Food Pantry distribution, in addition to what they’re doing up there to try to try to meet the need.”

The best way to help the High Plains Food Bank is to provide assistance through monetary donations and specific items the community waits for gas to be restored.

“Bringing in those financial resources is what allows us to bring in food quickly in the quantities that are needed and being asked for,” said Wilson. “Those disaster donations will specifically go for bringing in more food.”

Wilson continued, “Natural gas is still not there yet. So, some may not have access, to you to prepare a quick meal, so we’re able to bring in a lot more, if folks support us financially.”

According to Wilson, the food bank is also trying to provide support for the South Plains Food Bank in Lubbock, which serves Matador.

“They’ve stepped up and helped support when Perryton was hit and now, they’re unfortunately facing the very same thing,” said Wilson. “It’s all about pitching in to help you everyone in need to try and get through these times that we’re in.”