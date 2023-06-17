AUSTIN (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott has provided an update on the state’s ongoing response and recovery efforts for Ochiltree and Cass County during a press conference held in Perryton.

According to the release from Gov. Abbott’s office, five additional counties have been added to the disaster declaration including Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur, and Wood counties.

“One thing that you see epitomized when you come into a room like this and visit with local officials and first responders can be summed up in one word: resiliency,” said Governor Abbott. “What Texans in Perryton have gone through over the past couple of days has been nothing short of horrific. At the same time, it’s encouraging and inspiring to see the way the community has come together to rebuild. But the one thing that cannot be rebuilt is life. Unfortunately, this devastating storm took three lives. Our prayers remain with the families of those who did lose a loved one. I ask all Texans to join us in praying for healing and hope for the people devastated by this tragic tornado. I want to thank state and local officials, as well as neighboring states, that have come together to respond to this horrific storm.”

via Governor Greg Abbott Press Release via Governor Greg Abbott Press Release via Governor Greg Abbott Press Release via Governor Greg Abbott Press Release

Officials detailed that the Governor extended the “full support of the State of Texas to impacted communities as the state continues to provide all resources and personnel needed to rebuild and recover. “

Gov. Abbott also thanked state and local officials for swiftly responding to severe weather and tornado damage.

The Governor conducted a briefing followed by a press conference, which included U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, State Representative Four Price, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Perryton Mayor Kerry Symons, Police Chief Nick Yara, Fire Chief and EMS Director Paul Dutcher, Orchiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard, and other state and local officials.

Officials said Texans who were Impacted are encouraged to complete TDEM’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) self-reporting damage survey to help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent severe weather and determine the state’s eligibility for various forms of federal disaster assistance. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

Previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, include Gov. Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Ochiltree and Cass counties to further support Texas’ recovery efforts in response to extensive damage in those counties.