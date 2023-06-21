PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As local officials, community members, and various agencies continue to work to support recovery in the wake of the recent tornado that rampaged through the city of Perryton, locals have also been left to mourn and remember the neighbors that were lost.

After touching down northwest of town at about 5:06 p.m. on June 15, according to the National Weather Service, the EF-3 tornado tore a path through Perryton and down across Highway 377. Over the course of around 10 minutes, the storm heavily damaged or destroyed dozens of mobile homes, houses, businesses, and agency facilities.

Nearly a week after the devastating storm, funeral services for the three people killed – 67-year-old Cindy Bransgrove, 66-year-old Rebecca Randall, and 11-year-old Matthew Ramirez – began Wednesday amid the wreckage and recovery efforts.

The first of the three to be buried was Cindy Bransgrove, whose memorial service was hosted Wednesday morning at the Community Worship Center.

As noted in her obituary, Bransgrove was born in Beaver, Okla. in 1956 and graduated from Balko High School in 1975. She lived in Perryton first from 1978 to 1997 with her husband Robert “Gene” Bransgrove, then returned to the community again after her husband’s death in 2015.

Bransgrove was a rancher alongside her sons Chad and Cory, according to her obituary, and her passions in life were her family, the farm, and her church. Not only was she an active member of the CWC in Perryton, but was further involved in mission work and volunteering projects, including in Guatemala.

Bransgrove’s obituary noted that she is survived by her daughter, two sons, six grandchildren, two brothers, one sister, “many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a lifetime of friends.”

Becky Randall’s memorial service, according to published information, is expected to be hosted at 10 a.m. on Friday at the First Christian Church.

Noted on her Facebook page, Randall was set to be at a sale event at Perryton Printing Co., which she owned and ran on Ash Street, at 5 p.m. – an area in which many businesses and buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Detailed in her obituary, Randall was born in Perryton in 1957 and “loved life and lived it to the fullest.” Known in the community for her dedication and hard work, Randall owned and operated Perryton Printing Co. for 27 years and was an active member of First Christian Church. She not only participated in the church community as a Deacon and in the choir but also had “Children’s Chatter” as a special project that allowed her to work with children.

Randall’s obituary noted that she is survived by her husband, Keith Randall, as well as two brothers, four children, and five grandchildren.

While no memorial service details have yet been released for Matthew Ramirez, organizers with The Ike Fund detailed that the nonprofit has committed to covering his funeral costs, and has been in contact with the Ramirez family as they not only navigate their grief but also the hospitalization of Matthew’s brother.

“I ask that you please continue prayers for them.” said The Ike Fund organizers on social media, “Due to the amount of loss they have sustained, every dollar received by our non-profit for the Perryton tornado will be given specifically to this family. They lost everything.”