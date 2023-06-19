PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Perryton and Ochiltree County Emergency Management announced what resources and utilities are available to tornado victims following last week’s severe weather event.

Resources

Officials with the city of Perryton and Ochiltree County Emergency Management said temporary showers will be established in areas of the city including Murphy Park, Leatherman Park, and Key Heights Baptist Church. Currently, those using the showers will need to provide soap and personal items.

A cooling center is being established at Murphy Park.

The Texas Department of State Health Services will be hosting a clinic for pertussis vaccinations for the general public and first responders until 5:30 p.m. on Monday at 1200 S. Jefferson. A history of shot records is encouraged but not required to receive a vaccination.

Mental health services will also be available at 1200 S. Jefferson.

Utilities

According to officials, the water supply is in “excellent condition and the water is safe to consume.” Officials said there is no need for a boil water notice at this time.

Power is still out for about 400 homes and businesses with crews working to restore power to impacted customers. Downed power lines are to be assumed “active” and never touched said officials.

Natural gas is out for the entire city with an estimated six weeks before it will be fully operational. Officials said residents should not tamper with meter valves on one’s property to avoid safety risks and prolong restoration efforts.

Payments for utilities can be dropped off at the Perryton National Bank or through the U.S. Postal Service.

City Services

Officials said the landfill will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., pending weather, until further notice. Entry is accessible from State Highway 15 and Loop 143 East. Vegetation must be separated from building materials prior to disposal.

Routine trash collection for residents who were not affected by the severe weather incident has been reduced during the recovery process. Officials said there is no estimated time for normal service, asking residents not to overfill dumpsters.

Officials said 911 functionality has been restored.

Law enforcement services are being covered with help from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens. Fire protection services are being supported with mutual aid from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System and Texas A&M Forest Service. Emergency medical services are being supported with help from the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force.

The Ochiltree General Hospital is still fully operational.

Other updates

Officials said a curfew remains in effect for the area from 12:01 a.m. through 6 a.m. on a daily basis until further notice.

Following the outage of natural gas, officials are warning the community of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning risks from generators and open-flame cooking devices. Residents should ensure sufficient ventilation for those devices to avoid danger.

Volunteers are being told not to self-deploy into the community. A volunteer reception center can be found at Perryton High School. Individuals or organizations who want to help should work through local disaster relief organizations to ensure that assistance is being provided in areas that are “appropriate, adequate, and delivered to the right place.”

Those wanting to donate material goods, food, water, etc. are being asked to hold those at this time. “The most useful form of assistance is monetary donations to meet diaster-related expense needs,” said the news release.

The news release said an account for monetary donations was set up at Perryton National Bank, FirstBank Southwest, Interstate Bank, and First National Bank. Those donations will be held locally.