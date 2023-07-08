OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Booker Fire Department announced significant water is covering Highway 15 west of Booker.

According to a Booker Fire Department Facebook post, trucks, and SUVs are slowly able to pass but cars can not.

Officials ask drivers to use caution if they must travel west of Booker.

via Booker Fire Department Facebook

