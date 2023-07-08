OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Booker Fire Department announced significant water is covering Highway 15 west of Booker.
According to a Booker Fire Department Facebook post, trucks, and SUVs are slowly able to pass but cars can not.
Officials ask drivers to use caution if they must travel west of Booker.
