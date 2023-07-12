(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 12, 2023.)

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The weekend of July 15-16 is shaping up to be a cacophony of country music around the High Plains, with two events featuring notable headliners such as Aaron Watson to raise funds for disaster relief efforts in Perryton after the devastating tornado in June.

Announced by organizers, the Brokenhorn Steakhouse in Perryton will host an outdoor concert on Sunday featuring Aaron Watson and the Cody Sparks Band. The gates are expected to open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m., with food trucks set up inside the gates alongside beer and mixed drinks for purchase.

Tickets for the concert, according to organizers, will be $20 at the gate as well as through the presale link, with proceeds from the cash-only event going toward those impacted by the tornado.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the June 15 EF-3 tornado killed three people and injured more than 100 others in Perryton. The storm caused extensive damage to homes and businesses in the community, particularly in the northern and downtown areas.

In Amarillo, another concert fundraiser aimed at disaster recovery has also been scheduled for July 15-16. The two-day “Pickin’ for Perryton” music festival is expected to be held at the Starlight Ranch in Amarillo to benefit the Perryton Disaster Relief Fund at Interstate Bank.

Noted previously on MyHighPlains.com, the festival headliners were announced as Jason Williams on Saturday and Michael Martin Murphy on Sunday. The event is also set to have a cornhole tournament, food, and other entertainment options.

Tickets for the Starlight Ranch festival can be purchased online for $25 and will be payable to the Interstate Bank Perryton Disaster Relief Fund, and $30 at the door.

Announced on Tuesday by the City of Perryton, outside of monetary fundraising, people wishing to donate building and/or construction materials, or those who need materials, have been asked to contact the Donations Coordinator at 806-730-7419. Those wanting to volunteer or needing volunteer work performed were asked to call the Volunteer Coordinator at 806-730-7418.