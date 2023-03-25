PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office officials released information regarding a narcotics search warrant executed in Perryton on Thursday.

According to an Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office press release, at around 10:30 p.m. on March 23, the Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team entered the home and arrested a total of four people.

Officials said all four in the home were arrested on drug and weapon charges.

The release detailed that no injuries to officers or other subjects during the arrest.

Officials said the subjects were placed in the Ochiltree County Jail on the following charges:

65-year-old, Roberta Waggoner

Possession CS PG1/1B >=4G<200G (F2)

Possession MARIJ <2OZ (MB)

54-year-old, Tony Lynn Merrick

Drug Para (MC)

64-year-old, Elbert Morris Wylie

Possession CS PG1/1B+4G<200G (F2)

Possession MARIJ <2OZ (MB)

Prohibited Weapon (F3)

Prohibited Weapon (F3)

Prohibited Weapon (F3)

59-year-old, Ulysses Ray Meek

Possession CS PG1/1B>=1G<4G (F3)

Prohibited Substance/Item in a correctional facility